How to watch today's Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will aim to bounce back from their weekend setback as they prepare to host Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Everton on Saturday, missing a golden opportunity to gain ground in the Premier League title race after Liverpool also dropped points in a draw with Fulham.

Now, Mikel Arteta's side must regroup as they set their sights on a potential return to Wembley. Despite the undeniable progress made under Arteta’s leadership, the silverware tally remains modest, and lifting a domestic cup could provide a significant morale boost during what has been a somewhat challenging season.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, come into this clash riding high on confidence after securing an impressive 3-1 victory over rivals Brighton on Sunday, continuing their resurgence following a tough start to the campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the EFL quarterfinal match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be available to watch live on Sky Sports platforms.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Emirates Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be played at Emirates Stadium in London.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 18, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal are contending with a series of injury setbacks, as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Kieran Tierney are all sidelined. Fortunately for the Gunners, none of these absences are expected to be long-term. However, they will be without Ben White for several weeks following a recent surgical procedure.

Arsenal's defensive stability has largely been anchored by Gabriel and William Saliba, who will be pivotal in restoring consistency after recent injuries and suspensions forced numerous adjustments to the backline. The versatile Thomas Partey has even been deployed at right-back amidst ongoing changes to the left-back role.

In attack, Arsenal's creativity has taken a hit without Martin Ødegaard, who, despite missing several matches, still leads the Premier League in chances created. His return would be a crucial factor in unlocking stubborn defences. Manager Mikel Arteta is likely to implement some tactical tweaks as he looks to strengthen his side ahead of this encounter.

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace have also been battling injury woes this season. Adam Wharton remains unavailable, but there's optimism for the imminent returns of Eberechi Eze, Jefferson Lerma, and Chadi Riad, who are nearing full fitness.

Meanwhile, head coach Oliver Glasner faces an uphill battle to pull his team out of the relegation zone. While a strong showing in this competition could boost morale, the congested holiday fixture list and injury concerns may limit his ability to effectively rotate his squad.

