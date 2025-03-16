How to watch today's Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to lock horns in another high-stakes London derby at the Emirates this weekend.

The Gunners' title ambitions took a major hit following last weekend's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the race to catch Liverpool. Meanwhile, the battle for European spots remains intense, with Arsenal sitting four points ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest, while Chelsea have clawed their way back into the top four after a recent dip in form.

Mikel Arteta's side has experienced mixed fortunes of late. A commanding 9-3 aggregate triumph over PSV Eindhoven secured their Champions League quarter-final berth, yet their league form has been patchy.

Chelsea, too, have endured a rollercoaster spell. A 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa exposed their defensive frailties, particularly against counter-attacks, but they responded in emphatic fashion with a dominant 4-0 rout of Southampton, capitalizing on wide play and set-piece efficiency. A hard-fought 1-0 victory over Leicester City further steadied the ship as they aim to consolidate their place in the top four.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United K (UK), the game will be available to stream live online on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Arsenal vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 16, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta has been forced to navigate much of the season without his preferred attacking trio, but there's finally light at the end of the tunnel, with Bukayo Saka expected to return after the March international break.

Gabriel Martinelli, meanwhile, was named among the substitutes at Old Trafford and could be in contention for a starting role against Chelsea. The Brazilian also made a late cameo in Arsenal's midweek clash with PSV Eindhoven, featuring for the final 11 minutes as the Gunners sealed their Champions League quarter-final spot.

With Raheem Sterling unavailable due to loan restrictions, either Mikel Merino or Ethan Nwaneri is expected to lead the line.

Injury woes persist, though, with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Takehiro Tomiyasu ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. However, Arsenal otherwise boast a near fully fit squad, having had the luxury of resting Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard in their comfortable aggregate win over PSV.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are grappling with multiple injury setbacks ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Nicolas Jackson picked up a hamstring issue during the February 3 clash with West Ham and isn’t expected back until April.

Similarly, Marc Guiu remains sidelined with a muscle injury, with his return penciled in for after the international break. Noni Madueke also suffered a hamstring problem against Brighton on February 14 and is on a similar recovery timeline.

There is some positive news for the Blues, though, as Romeo Lavia has rejoined full training and could be in contention for selection in the coming weeks. Chelsea still have unfinished business in the Europa Conference League, with a crucial showdown against Copenhagen on Thursday night. There was a boost on the injury front, as Reece James and Cole Palmer were both spotted back in training on Tuesday, joined by Christopher Nkunku as he continues his recovery.

