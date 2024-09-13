How to watch today's Arouca vs Sporting Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Arouca and Sporting CP, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting CP will be confident of picking up their fifth win in a row when they take on Arouca in the Liga Portugal at the Municipal de Arouca on Friday.

Sporting have won their first four matches, scoring 16 goals and only letting in two. It will be a monumental task for hosts Arouca who have lost three out of their first four matches and have been struggling on the pitch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arouca vs Sporting CP online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arouca vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Date: September 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.15 pm BST Venue: Municipal de Arouca

The match will be played at the Municipal de Arouca on Friday, with kick-off at 8.15 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arouca team news

Cristo González has left Arouca for Al Sadd. He had scored 15 goals for the club last season.

They will also be missing Kouassi Eboue and Quaresma Correia, both sidelined with muscle injuries, along with Nino Galovic and José Fontán.

Arouca predicted XI: Mantl; Esgaio, Rocha, Lamba, Weverson; Simao, Fukui; Sylla, Gozalbez, Jason; Araujo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Valido, Silva, Mantl Defenders: Rocha, Weverson, Dante, Esgaio, Lamba, Pinto Midfielders: Sylla, Simão, Busquets, Moreira, Fukui, Gozálbez, Loum, Vitinho, Santos Forwards: Rodrigues, Morozov, Jason, Puche, Trezza, Cristo, Lawal, Araújo, Yalçın

Sporting CP team news

Viktor Gyökeres has already scored seven goals this season and will be looking to extend his tally against Arouca.

The team is unlikely to have Jerry St. Juste, Diogo Pinto, and Vladan Kovacevic available for Friday's match.

Sporting possible XI: Franco; Quaresma, Diomande, Inacio; Quenda, Morita, Hjulmand, Catamo; Trincao, Goncalves; Gyokeres.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Israel, Callai Defenders: Reis, Debast, Fresneda, Inacio, Diomande, Muniz, Esgaio, Quaresma, Travassos Midfielders: Morita, Goncalves, Essugo Forwards: Gyokeres, Edwards, Santos, Trincao, Catamo, Quenda, Nel, Moreira, Ribeiro

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/03/24 Arouca 0 - 3 Sporting Lisbon Liga Portugal 09/10/23 Sporting Lisbon 2 - 1 Arouca Liga Portugal 17/04/23 Sporting Lisbon 1 - 1 Arouca Liga Portugal 25/01/23 Arouca 1 - 2 Sporting Lisbon Taca De Liga 30/10/22 Arouca 1 - 0 Sporting Lisbon Liga Portugal

Useful links