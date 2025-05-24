How to watch today's Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart DFB Pokal final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The curtain comes down on the German football season this weekend with a DFB-Pokal final that reads straight out of a storybook, as Sebastian Hoeness' Stuttgart face off against third-tier fairytale side Arminia Bielefeld at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Bielefeld, once in freefall with consecutive relegations, have flipped the script in spectacular fashion. Under the guidance of 39-year-old boss Michel Kniat, they stormed to the 3. Liga title this season and have punched well above their weight to reach their first-ever domestic cup final.

Along the way, they've slayed Bundesliga giants Werder Bremen, Freiburg, Union Berlin, and stunned defending champions Bayer Leverkusen in a shock 2-1 semi-final win back in April.

Stuttgart's recent history has been a wild ride of its own. After securing promotion in 2020, they only narrowly escaped the drop via a relegation playoff in 2023. Fast forward to 2024, and they finished Bundesliga runners-up—only to tumble into the mid-table mix this season following some big-name departures.

Still, they've hit their stride at the right time, winning their final three league games, including a thrilling 3-2 comeback against RB Leipzig last weekend to build momentum heading into the showpiece.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs VfB Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the DFB-Pokal final between Arminia Bielefeld and Stuttgart will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 2.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arminia Bielefeld vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off time

The DFB-Pokal final will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

It will kick off at 7 pm BST on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arminia Bielefeld team news

Arminia are sweating slightly on the fitness of Lukas Kunze, who's been under the weather with a cold, though he’s expected to be ready. However, centre-back Semi Belkahia remains sidelined following knee surgery.

VfB Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart, meanwhile, continue to juggle with injury woes. They’ll be without key names like ex-Burnley defender Ameen Al Dakhil, former Dortmund man Dan-Axel Zagadou, and El Bilal Toure, the Atalanta loanee, all of whom miss out through injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links