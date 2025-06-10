How to watch today's Argentina vs Colombia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Argentina and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

World champions Argentina will be chasing a fifth successive home win in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign when they host Colombia at Estadio Mas Monumental on Tuesday night.

Lionel Scaloni's men have already punched their ticket to next summer's global showpiece, but there's still plenty at stake for the visitors. Nestor Lorenzo's Colombia currently sit sixth in the standings, hanging onto the final automatic qualification spot, with Venezuela just three points behind and ready to pounce.

Colombia's high point came last September when they edged Argentina 2–1 in the reverse fixture, a measure of revenge after their Copa America final defeat. But a five-game winless skid has since dragged them down the table, and with just three qualifiers left, the pressure is mounting.

They'll be desperate to lock in their World Cup berth before their potentially decisive showdown with Venezuela in September, but getting a result in Buenos Aires won't come easy.

Argentina, meanwhile, continued their qualifying dominance with a narrow 1–0 win in Chile last Thursday, Julian Alvarez scoring the only goal of the game. Despite suffering three defeats in this cycle, the Albiceleste remain firmly in control and are already assured of a top-six finish.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), this World Cup Qualifier will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Argentina vs Colombia kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Argentina and Colombia will be played at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 1 am BST on Wednesday, June 10, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Argentina team news

Lionel Messi made his return off the bench in that match and is expected to start on Tuesday ahead of the Club World Cup. Thiago Almada and Giuliano Simeone could retain their places up front, while Lautaro Martínez, who was rested following Inter's Champions League final setback, is in line for minutes.

Scaloni will be without Alexis Mac Allister and Giovani Lo Celso due to injury, but Nicolas Otamendi, Enzo Fernandez, and Leandro Paredes are all back in contention after missing the Chile win through suspension.

Colombia team news

As for Colombia, captain James Rodríguez will again be central to their hopes. He scored from the spot in the previous meeting and will be expected to lead by example. However, there are doubts over Jhon Duran, who was taken off at half-time against Peru and may miss this clash.

On the bright side, Luis Diaz returns from suspension and will be raring to go. The Liverpool winger is currently joint-top scorer in CONMEBOL qualifying alongside Messi and will be a key threat in Colombia’s bid to pull off another upset.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links