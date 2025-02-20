+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logo
Lotto Park
team-logo
watch on tnt sportsStream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
GOAL

How to watch today's Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Europa LeagueAnderlecht vs FenerbahceAnderlechtFenerbahce

How to watch the Europa League match between Anderlecht and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Anderlecht will take on Fenerbahce in the second leg of the Europa League knockout stage playoff at the Lotto Park on Thursday.

Although Anderlecht finished in a better position than Fenerbahce, the first leg resulted in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Turkish team. Dusan Tadic and Edin Dzeko were among the goalscorers for the then hosts who will be confident of wrapping up the tie with a win when they visit Anderlecht for the second leg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 3Watch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Final Stage
Lotto Park

The match will be played at the Lotto Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce lineups

AnderlechtHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestFEN
26
C
C. Coosemans
34
Adryelson
54
K. Sardella
3
L. Hey
5
M. N'Diaye
17
T. Leoni
32
L. Dendoncker
79
A. Maamar
11
T. Hazard
21
C. Huerta
20
L. Vazquez
1
I. Egribayat
95
Yusuf Akcicek
37
M. Skriniar
21
B. Osayi-Samuel
34
S. Amrabat
18
F. Kostic
53
S. Szymanski
10
D. Tadic
13
Fred
19
Y. En-Nesyri
9
C
E. Dzeko

3-4-1-2

FENAway team crest

AND
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • David Hubert

FEN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Jose Mourinho

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Anderlecht team news

Anderlecht will be without Kasper Dolberg, who picked up a knee injury in the first half of last weekend’s victory over Charleroi.

The striker joins Yari Verschaeren, who is nursing a groin issue, and Mario Stroeykens, sidelined with an ankle injury, in the treatment room.

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, have suffered major setbacks, with both Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becão ruled out for the rest of the season due to knee injuries.

Dominik Livakovic remains sidelined with a thigh problem, while Diego Carlos’ availability is uncertain.

Caglar Söyüncü and Alexander Djiku are also unavailable as they continue to recover from muscle injuries.

Form

AND
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

FEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

AND

Last 5 matches

FEN

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement