News Matches
World Cup

WATCH: Alphonso Davies makes history as Bayern Munich star hits first World Cup goal for Canada

Chris Burton
16:10 GMT 27/11/2022
Alphonso Davies Canada 2022 World Cup
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has made history for Canada by scoring their first goal at the World Cup finals.
  • Bayern star heads home historic effort
  • Dream start for CanMNT against Croatia
  • Herdman's side continue to catch the eye

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (United Kingdom) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (United Kingdom) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (United Kingdom)