WATCH: Alphonso Davies makes history as Bayern Munich star hits first World Cup goal for Canada

What a start 😲



Canada's 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 World Cup goal! 🇨🇦



Alphonso Davies scores after one minute and seven seconds to give his side a shock lead 🔥



📺📻📲 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds & get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/H8Uax2H2RT