LaLiga
Estadio Mendizorroza
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Alaves vs Celta Vigo La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaDeportivo Alaves vs Celta VigoDeportivo AlavesCelta Vigo

How to watch La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Deportivo Alaves appear to be finding their stride after a tough start to the season, picking up their first victory under new management last week. They'll now face the league's entertainers, Celta Vigo, in what promises to be an intriguing clash.

Currently sitting 13th in La Liga, Celta Vigo have struggled to find consistency over the past year. The Galicians fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in their last outing and will be eager to rebound in this encounter.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Alaves are hovering just above the relegation zone in 17th place, having endured a difficult campaign so far. However, the hosts showed signs of revival in their previous game, cruising past Real Betis with an emphatic 3-1 victory. They’ll be keen to replicate that performance and climb further up the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 1Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Celta Vigo will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Mendizorroza

The match will be played at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Monday, January 27, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Probable lineups

Deportivo AlavesHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestCEL
13
J. Owono
22
M. Diarra
14
N. Tenaglia
3
M. Sanchez
5
A. Abqar
6
A. Guevara
23
C. Protesoni
18
J. Guridi
10
T. Conechny
7
C. Vicente
17
K. Garcia
13
V. Guaita
5
S. Carreira
11
F. Cervi
32
J. Rodriguez
2
C. Starfelt
20
M. Alonso
30
H. Alvarez
18
P. Duran
8
Fran Beltran
6
I. Moriba
7
B. Iglesias

3-4-2-1

CELAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Eduardo Coudet

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Claudio Giraldez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Deportivo Alaves team news

Alaves will be without Antonio Blanco, who is suspended, while goalkeeper Antonio Sivera remains out of action due to a hand injury. Former Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan is doubtful, as is Carlos Martin.

Celta Vigo team news

As for Celta, former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza, who has recently attracted interest from Aston Villa, is unavailable due to suspension. Additionally, club captain Iago Aspas continues to be sidelined with a calf problem, leaving the visitors with a few headaches in their lineup.

Form

ALA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALA

Last 5 matches

CEL

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

