How to watch today's Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Wehda and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams aiming to bounce back from recent defeats will clash in Round 22 of the Saudi Pro League, as Al Wahda welcome Al Nassr to the King Abdul Aziz Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite having a home advantage, Al Wahda's morale will likely be low after falling short against Al Kholood in their last league outing. Though they controlled a fair share of possession, their toothless attack proved costly. A first-half goal from the opposition sealed their fate, as they failed to mount a response.

The home side's struggles continue, as they've now managed to secure just a single point from their last seven Saudi Pro League fixtures. They now face an Al Nassr side whose six-game winning streak across all competitions was halted by a goalless stalemate against Persepolis in the AFC Champions League last weekend. That result was followed by a disappointing 3-2 home defeat to Al Ettifaq, a match where Jhon Duran received a red card for the visitors.

The defeat dealt a blow to their title ambitions, especially with Al Ittihad widening the gap at the top. Stefano Pioli's men will be determined to return to winning ways and keep their slim championship hopes alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al-Wehda vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Wehda and Al Nassr will be available to watch live on DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Al-Wehda vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Wehda and Al Nassr will be played at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 4 pm GMT on Tuesday, February 25, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al-Wehda team news

For Al Wahda, they will once again be without 25-year-old midfielder Nawaf Al-Azizi, who has been sidelined since August 2024 with a cruciate ligament injury. Apart from that, manager Carreno has a near full-strength squad available, with no fresh injuries or suspensions to worry about.

Al Nassr FC team news

On the other hand, Al Nassr will be missing January signing Jhon Duran, who remains suspended after receiving a straight red card in their loss to Al-Ettifaq. Injury woes also continue for Pioli, as Portuguese midfielder Otavio remains out, having missed the last two games since picking up an injury against Al Ahli on February 13.

Additionally, Saudi international Sami Al-Najei has been sidelined since August with a cruciate ligament issue, ruling him out of contention for this clash.

