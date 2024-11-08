How to watch today's Al-Riyadh vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In just their second season since promotion, Al Riyadh have shown impressive form, sitting comfortably in the top half of the Saudi Pro League. This weekend, they face a determined Al Nassr squad in the Saudi capital.

It's fair to say Al Riyadh have made significant strides compared to last season, where they finished 14th, narrowly avoiding relegation. With only nine games played, they’ve already secured half as many wins as they managed through all of last season, and a victory here could propel them into the top five.

On the other side, Al Nassr recently suffered a 1-0 exit from the King's Cup at the hands of Al Taawoun but bounced back with a 1-1 draw against rivals Al Hilal before securing an emphatic 5-1 victory over Al Ain in the AFC Champions League midweek. Since taking charge in mid-September, Stefano Pioli has led the team to four wins and two draws in six games. Though still unbeaten, Al Nassr find themselves five points off second place due to four draws in their nine league matches so far.

How to watch Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm GMT Venue: Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium

The match will be played at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on Friday, November 8, with kick-off at 5:00 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Al Riyadh team news

Al Riyadh will be without Yahya Al Sahafi for one more match due to suspension, while veteran defender Enzo Roco, the 32-year-old Chilean center-back, remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a significant knee injury sustained late last season.

Faiz Selemani, fresh off contributing to both goals against Damac in the last match, is likely to retain his spot at wing-back, with Bernard Mensah providing creativity from the midfield.

Al Riyadh possible XI: Borjan; Selemani, Tambakti, Barbet, Khaibari; Al Subiani, Toze, Kal, Mensah; Bayesh, Al-Aqel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Borjan, Angelini, Al Shammari, Rahma, Angelini Defenders: Roco, Barbet, Al-Menhali, Tambakti, Al-Sahafi, Asiri, Al Bakr, Al-Khaibari, Al-Nuweqi, Al-Hawsawi, Abu Khalifa, Al Bakr Midfielders: Bayesh, Mensah, Kal, Tozé, Al-Abed, Al-Shehri, Al Aqal, Al-Zaqan, Al Bishi, Al Mutairi, Al Oqil Forwards: Konate, Selemani, Albloushi, Al-Bloushi

Al Nassr FC team news

Al Nassr are also dealing with an injury absence, as Sami Al-Najei has been ruled out for the rest of the season following cruciate ligament surgery. However, Mohamed Simakan returns from suspension, and captain Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit and ready for action. Anderson Talisca has been pivotal to Al Nassr's recent successes and will feature in a three-man attack with Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal; Brozovic, Al-Khaibari; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 02/23/24 Al Riyadh 2-2 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 12/08/23 Al-Nassr 4-1 Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League

