How to watch today's Al Orobah vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Orobah FC and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams eager to build on recent triumphs will square off in Round 23 of the Saudi Pro League, as Al Orubah hosts Al-Nassr at Al Jouf University Stadium on Friday.

The reverse fixture saw Al-Nassr cruise to a dominant 3-0 victory, continuing their stranglehold over Al Orubah, who have endured a torrid record in this matchup. Across six meetings, the hosts have conceded 12 goals while only managing to find the net three times.

Bouncing back from a shocking 3-2 home defeat to Al-Ettifaq, Al-Nassr steadied the ship with a vital 2-0 away win against Al Wahda on Tuesday. With their title ambitions slipping away and their King's Cup campaign already in the rearview, the focus now shifts to securing a top-three finish—essential for booking a spot in next season’s AFC Champions League.

Avoiding further missteps will be paramount, and a struggling Al Orubah outfit presents an ideal chance for Al-Nassr to gather momentum.

How to watch Al-Orobah FC vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Orobah and Al Nassr will be available to watch live on DAZN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al-Orobah FC vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Orobah FC and Al Nassr will be played at Al Orubah Club Stadium in Sakakah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm GMT on Friday, February 28, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al-Orobah FC team news

Injury troubles continue to plague Jean Michael Seri, with the Ivorian midfielder sidelined once again due to a muscle issue.

Cristian Tello, Al Orubah's leading scorer in the league with five goals this season, sat out the previous match and remains uncertain for this clash.

Al Nassr FC team news

Mohamed Simakan is available following suspension, while Jhon Duran has also returned to the squad. Otavio, on the other hand, remains unavailable as he recovers from injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

