AFC Champions League Elite
How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Esteghal AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr FC and Esteghlal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Esteghlal in the second leg of the AFC Champions League Round-of-16 at the Al-Awwal Park on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. were held to a goalless draw in the first leg but will be confident of getting the job done this time around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Esteghlal online - TV channels & live streams

TrillerTVWatch here

The match will be shown live on TrillerTV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Nassr FC vs Esteghlal kick-off time

AFC Champions League Elite - Final Stage

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park on Monday, with kick-off at 6 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Al Nassr FC team news

After being substituted in the 71st minute against Al-Shabab, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to keep his place in the starting XI, meaning Jhon Duran will likely have to settle for a role on the bench.

There are no new injury concerns in the team.

Esteghlal team news

On the other hand, Esteghlal have enjoyed a full week of rest since the first leg, and boss Miodrag Bozovic may opt to stick with an unchanged lineup for the upcoming clash.

Form

ALN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

EST
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALN

Last 4 matches

EST

2

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

4

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

Useful links

