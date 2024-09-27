How to watch today's Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al-Wehda, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Al Wehda up next in the Saudi Pro League at the Al Awwal Park on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are off to an unbeaten start in the league but they have dropped points in two matches and as a result, sit in fifth place. Their opponents this week have managed just one win in four games and will be desperate to pull off an upset and send shockwaves through the hearts of the Al Nassr home crowd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wehda online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wehda kick-off time

Date: September 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 4.20pm BST Venue: Al Awwal Park

The match will be played at the Al Awwal Park on Friday, with kick-off at 4.20pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Al Nassr chose to rest captain Cristiano Ronaldo during the King's Cup win over Al Hazem earlier this week.

The Portuguese star is expected to return to the starting lineup for this match.

Al Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Al-Najdi; Al-Khaibari, Otavio; Angelo, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca

Al-Wehda team news

For the visitors, center-back Abdullah Al-Hafith was substituted in the 39th minute midweek due to a knock and is considered doubtful for Friday's trip to Riyadh.

Bandar Darwish is unavailable due to suspension.

Al Wehda predicted XI: De Arruabarrena; Al Mowalad, Al-Qahtani, Yamiq, Bakshween; Cretu, Al Makahasi; Amyn, Al-Najei, Goodwin; Ighalo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Owaishir, de Arruabarrena, Al-Shammari, Al-Rashidi, Fallatah Defenders: Al-Muwallad, El Yamiq, Al-Alaeli, Al-Qahtani, Makki, Al-Salem, Al-Sufyani Midfielders: Bakshween, Crețu, Al-Hejji, Bacuna, Amyn, Al-Azizi, Bguir, Goodwin, Noor, Al-Eisa, Al Makahasi Forwards: Ighalo, Al-Bishi, Khodari, Al-Najei

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/05/24 Al Nassr 6 - 0 Al Wehda Saudi Pro League 11/11/23 Al Wehda 1 - 3 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 24/04/23 Al Nassr 0 - 1 Al Wehda King's Cup 09/02/23 Al Wehda 0 - 4 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 27/08/22 Al Nassr 1 - 0 Al Wehda Saudi Pro League

Useful links