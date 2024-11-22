How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Qadasiya Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Qadasiya, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Al Qadasiya in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are third in the league standings, with 22 points from 10 matches. The visitors are fifth and three points behind the hosts and will be hoping they can make it four wins in a row.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in the league so far and they will be confident of keeping that run intact.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Qadasiya online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al Nassr FC vs Al Qadasiya kick-off time

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park on Friday, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Nassr FC team news

Cristiano Ronaldo is enduring a challenging spell, having gone seven league matches without an open-play goal. He will be hoping to break that curse here.

Al-Nassr's only absentee is Sami Al-Najei, who has been ruled out for the season following cruciate ligament surgery.

Al Qadasiya team news

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without left winger Saif Rajab, sidelined by a torn muscle fibre in his adductor, and Ibrahim Mohannashi, who is dealing with fitness concerns.

