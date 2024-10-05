How to watch today's Al-Nassr vs Al-Orobah Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Al Nassr FC is set to take on Al-Orobah FC in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 5.
The Al Nassr squad will be feeling the pressure after dropping points in two of their matches this season, currently sitting four points behind the table leaders, the dominant defending champions Al Hilal.
In contrast, Al Orobah, a newly promoted team, has had a solid start with two victories, one draw, and two losses in their first five games, which is commendable for a team just stepping up to this level of competition.
Al Nassr FC vs Al-Orobah FC kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, October 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:15 pm BST
|Venue:
|Al-Awwal Park
The match will be played at the Al Awwal Park on Saturday, October 5, with kick-off at 4:15 pm BST for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
Al Nassr FC team news
Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has bounced back to peak fitness after dealing with a recent illness. Despite his recovery, the relentless forward still managed to feature in games, although he did sit out one match a few weeks back.
Al Nassr Possible XI: Bento; Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Al Najdi; Al Khaibari, Otavio; Angelo Gabriel, Mane, Wesley; Cristiano Ronaldo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar
|Defenders:
|Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi
|Midfielders:
|Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley
|Forwards:
|Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca
Al-Orobah FC team news
Following a solid opening to their top-flight return, Al Orubah will likely field the same starting lineup for this clash, as they are free from any injury worries or suspension problems ahead of the weekend.
Al Orobah Possible XI: Coucke; Al Maqati, Kandouss, Zouma, Al Zubaidi; Seri; Al Zubaidi, Gudmundsson, Muhar, Cristian Tello; Boateng
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Coucke, Al Daraan, Al Ruwaili, Al-Ruwaili, Al-Rawili
|Defenders:
|Zouma, Kandouss, Al Zubaidi, Al-Shammary, Al-Showaish, Ali Barnawi, Al Qamiri, Fallatah, Al-Hunayti, Al Shammari, Al Hunaiti, Al Shuwaish, Al Ruwaili, Al-Anazi, Al-Maghati, Al-Shamari
|Midfielders:
|Michaël Seri, Tello, Guðmundsson, Muhar, Al Rashidi, Al-Qarni, Al Fahiqi, Al Shammari
|Forwards:
|Boateng, Young, Al-Saiari, Zubaidi, Al-Torais, Al-Roqi, Magrashi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/12/16
|Al-Nassr 3-1 Al Orobah
|King's Cup
|03/13/15
|Al Orobah 0-2 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|09/28/14
|Al-Nassr 2-1 Al Orobah
|Saudi Pro League
|01/25/14
|Al-Nassr 2-1 Al Orobah
|Saudi Pro League
|10/05/13
|Al Orobah 0-0 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League