How to watch today's Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Al-Raed, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will begin their 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign with a home game against Al Raed at the Al Awwal Stadium on Thursday.

Al Nassr failed to beat Al Hilal to the title last season. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be hoping to start on a winning note in their attempt to put up a strong challenge for the top spot.

It will be a real struggle for the visitors to challenge the hosts. Al Raed finished 12th in the standings last season, having managed to win only nine out of their 34 matches. Their objective will be to climb up the standings.

Al Nassr vs Al-Raed kick-off time

Date: August 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: Al Awwal Stadium

The match will be played at the Al Awwal Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Raed online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on OneFootball, DAZN and Shahid in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr team news

Al-Nassr enter the new season without any significant injury worries and will benefit from the return of Marcelo Brozović. He had missed the Super Cup final due to a red card in the semifinal against Al-Taawoun.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to open his account in the first game itself. He scored in the Super Cup final but the team lost the trophy to Al Hilal.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al Ghanam, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Otavio; Yahya, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bukhari, Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Telles, Laporte, Aman, Qasheesh, Lajami Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Najei, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Talisca, Brozovic Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer, Haqawi

Al-Raed team news

For Al Raed, the only notable absentee for the season opener is new signing Zakaria Hawsawi. He is still recovering from a knee injury suffered last May and is expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks.

Al Raed predicted XI: Sunyur; Al Dossary; Gonzalez, Al Dosari, Al-Jayzani; Fouzair, Hazazi, Normann; Sayoud, El Berkaoui, Al-Ghamdi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreira, Al-Hurayji, Sunyur Defenders: Whaeshi, Gonzalez, Abdulrazaq, Al-Jayzani, Al-Dossari, Al-Yousef, Al-Shaflut, Al-Rajeh Midfielders: Al-Dossari, Majrashi, Sayoud, Normann, Fouzair, Shami, Hazazi, Al-Subaie, Al-Zahrani, Sunbul, Al-Ghamdi, Al-Hamad, Al-Amri Forwards: Al-Ghamdi, El Berkaoui, Al-Dosari, Al-Sahli, Al-Hazmi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/03/24 Al Nassr 1 - 3 Al Raed Saudi Pro League 16/09/23 Al Raed 1 - 3 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 29/04/23 Al Nassr 4 - 0 Al Raed Saudi Pro League 16/12/22 Al Raed 1 - 4 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 21/05/22 Al Raed 0 - 3 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League

