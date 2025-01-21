How to watch today's Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Khaleej and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Khaleej will take on Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League up next at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are fourth in the standings, 11 points behind league leaders Al Hilal.

Both these teams have only managed two wins in their last five fixtures. Al Khaleej are seventh in the standings, a further six points behind the visitors, and will find it difficult to deal with them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.50 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Khaleej team news

Al Khaleej have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their big clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

They will be hoping to give Al-Nassr a surprise when they come to visit.

Al Nassr FC team news

Abdullah Al-Khaibari remains sidelined for Al Nassr alongside other long-term absentees Sami Al-Najei and Ayman Yahya.

Marcelo Brozovic completed his suspension and has already returned to the matchday squad in the last outing.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links