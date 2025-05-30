How to watch the King Cup match between Al Ittihad and Al Qadsiah, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ittihad and Al Qadsiya are set to meet in the Saudi King’s Cup final on Friday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad, fresh off their recent Saudi Pro League title—only their second in three seasons—are aiming to secure their sixth King’s Cup trophy and complete a domestic double. Al-Qadsiah, by contrast, are seeking their first-ever King’s Cup triumph.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Qadsiya online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Ittihad vs Al Qadsiya kick-off time

The match will be played at King Abdullah Sports City on Friday, with kick-off at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad team news

Al-Ittihad enter the match as favourites, boasting a strong recent record against Al-Qadsiah, having remained unbeaten in their last five meetings. Their attacking style and depth give them an edge, and they have scored over 2.5 goals in two of their last three clashes with Al-Qadsiah, indicating an open game is likely.

With no fresh injury concerns, Ittihad will be looking forward to picking up another trophy.

Al Qadsiya team news

Al-Qadsiah have had an impressive season, playing with heart and determination to reach the final, but they will face a stern test against the experienced and technically superior Al-Ittihad squad.

Both teams are expected to field their strongest available lineups, with no major injury or suspension concerns reported ahead of the final.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links