How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Al Orobah Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Orobah FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal and Al Orubah head into Monday's Gameweek 31 clash from very different ends of the Saudi Pro League spectrum, with the hosts chasing the title and the visitors battling to avoid the drop.

Still trailing leaders Al Ittihad by six points after their dramatic win over Al-Nassr, second-placed Al-Hilal must keep the pressure on as they welcome a side flirting dangerously with the relegation zone.

The home side warmed up for this one with a thrilling 5-3 victory over bottom-dwellers Al Raed last weekend. Meanwhile, Al Orubah, who’ve struggled for consistency all season, pulled off a surprise 4-2 away win against Al Riyadh just over a week ago, a rare bright spot in an otherwise grim campaign.

Al Hilal vs Al-Orobah FC kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Orobah FC will be played at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 5:05 pm BST on Monday, May 12, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Defensive depth may be an issue for Al-Hilal, with Yasir Al-Shahrani forced off early in the win over Al Raed, potentially joining João Cancelo on the injury list. That could open the door for Hamad Al Yami to step in at right-back.

Star striker Marcos Leonardo, who has notched 17 goals this season, remains doubtful due to personal reasons. But Aleksandar Mitrovic and Salem Al-Dawsari, sitting on 15 and 13 league goals respectively, will look to make hay against the league's most porous backline. Al-Dawsari enters the match riding high after netting a hat-trick in that 5-3 shootout last time out.

Al-Orobah FC team news

As for the visitors, Mohannad Abu Taha is a question mark after limping off in their recent win, though his exit appeared precautionary. Jean Michael Seri remains a long-term absentee, having not featured since October.

All eyes will be on Omar Al Somah, whose treble against Al Riyadh took his tally to 10 for the season. He'll need to lead from the front again if Al Orubah are to spring another upset and keep their survival hopes alive.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

