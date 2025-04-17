How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Khaleej, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal may be the reigning champions of Saudi Arabia, but their grip on the Saudi Pro League crown appears to be slipping this season. Heading into the weekend, they trail league leaders Al Ittihad by seven points, with time running out to close the gap.

Last season, Al Hilal were untouchable, storming to the title unbeaten. But the 2024-25 campaign has told a different story. With the FIFA Club World Cup looming this summer, their recent dip in form has raised eyebrows. A 1-1 draw against Al Ettifaq last weekend marked another frustrating setback, continuing a run of inconsistent performances.

Despite their struggles, Al Hilal are still heavy favourites to get the job done against an Al Khaleej outfit coming off a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Al Fateh. Anything less than a convincing win in Riyadh would be seen as another stumble for the hosts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, April 17, 2025, with kick-off at 4:50 pm BST for fans in the UK.

In terms of team news, Joao Cancelo remains unavailable as he recovers from a torn thigh muscle. The experienced Portuguese full-back is expected to return before the end of the month, but for now, Al Hilal have no new injury concerns to navigate.

For the visitors, things are far from ideal. Ibrahim Sehic, the Bosnian international goalkeeper, continues to miss out, while Greek holding midfielder Dimitrios Kourbelis is also sidelined. Both are key absentees for Al Khaleej in what promises to be a stern test on the road.

