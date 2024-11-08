How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Al Ettifaq Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Ettifaq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal are once again atop the standings, but their position isn't entirely secure as they prepare to face an Al Ettifaq team who are in a freefall, with manager Steven Gerrard under significant scrutiny.

In their bid to retain the Saudi Arabian title, Al Hilal have made an impressive start, winning eight of their first nine games and drawing one. However, in their latest match, they had to fight back from a 1-0 deficit to salvage a point in a tense draw against rivals Al Nassr.

Now, they turn their attention to Al Ettifaq, who have continued to support Gerrard despite a string of poor results. The team has gone seven matches without a win and were defeated 2-0 by Al-Qadsiah in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Ettifaq will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm GMT Venue: Kingdom Arena

The match will be played at the KINGDOM ARENA on Friday, November 8, 2024, with kick-off at 2:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

The big news from Al Hilal is the potential termination of Neymar's contract, following his latest injury setback during their recent AFC Champions League fixture.

In midfield, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic—who netted his third league goal and sixth of the season in the previous game against Al Nassr—is expected to team up with Mohamed Kanno, as Ruben Neves remains sidelined due to a knee injury.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bounou; Cancelo, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi; Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic; Leonardo, Malcolm, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Yami Defenders: Koulibaly, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, Cancelo, Al-Harbi, Al-Tambakti, Al-Yami Midfielders: Al-Ghannam, Neves, Al-Qahtani, N. Al-Dawsari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, S. Al-Dawsari Forwards: Mitrovic, Leonardo, Malcom, Al-Hamdan

Al-Ettifaq team news

Al Ettifaq are likely to be without Demarai Gray, who hasn't played since the October international break, which could mean Joao Costa continues on the left flank.

In the last league outing, Gerrard's choice to start both Moussa Dembele and Karl Toko Ekambi didn’t yield the desired results, making it likely that Toko Ekambi will move to the bench this week, possibly to bring Alvaro Medran into the midfield lineup.

Al Ettifaq possible XI: Rodak; Alolayan, Al-Sebyani, Madu, Otaibi; Fofana, Al-Malki, Wijnaldum, Medran; Costa, Dembele

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodak, Al-Rehaili, Baljoush Defenders: Madu, Hindi, Abdulrahman, Al-Olayan, Al-Otaibi, Al-Khateeb, Al-Sebyani Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Medran, Vitinho, Al-Musallam, Al-Aliwa, Fofana, Dawran, Al-Malki Forwards: Toko Ekambi, Dembele, Gray, Costa, Radif

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 02/26/24 Al-Ettifaq 0-2 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 08/28/23 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 03/18/23 Al-Hilal 3-0 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 12/21/22 Al-Hilal 4-0 Al-Ettifaq Kings Cup 10/06/22 Al-Ettifaq 0-0 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League

Useful links