How to watch today's Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Akhdoud and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With their grip on a top-three finish slipping, Al-Nassr hit the road on Monday night to face relegation-threatened Al Akhdood in Round 31 of the Saudi Pro League, desperate to arrest their recent slump and keep their continental dreams alive.

Al Akhdood, still sitting in the bottom three, saw their mini-resurgence halted last weekend after a costly 2-1 home defeat to fellow relegation rivals Al Wehda at Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium. While they've shown flashes of fight, survival remains a steep hill to climb.

They now host an Al-Nassr side reeling from a rollercoaster week, first knocked out of the AFC Champions League by Kawasaki Frontale, then blowing a 2-0 lead to fall 3-2 to Al Ittihad in league play. The pressure’s on Cristiano Ronaldo and company to snap the slide and keep their top-four hopes intact.

Despite their shortcomings, Al Okhdood aren’t expected to go down without a scrap, especially against one of the league's powerhouse clubs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Akhdoud and Al Nassr FC will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Akhdoud and Al Nassr FC will be played at Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Najran, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7 pm BST on Monday, May 12, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Akhdoud team news

Al Akhdoud will be without Petros, who is sidelined with a knee injury until month's end, but will once again lean on top scorers Christian Bassogog and Saviour Godwin, each with six goals, to flank Ousmane Barry, who found the net last time out.

Al Nassr FC team news

For Al-Nassr, both Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Aymeric Laporte miss out with muscle issues. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, still leading the Golden Boot race with 23 goals, will be eager to end his mini-drought after back-to-back league blanks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links