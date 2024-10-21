How to watch today's Al-Ain vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Ain and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The marquee matchup on matchday three of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite will pit Al-Ain against Al-Hilal at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium this Tuesday evening.

Heading into this clash, the reigning AFC Champions League holders have struggled to find their footing early in the season, currently languishing in sixth place in the UAE Pro League, already eight points adrift of league leaders Sharjah and sit 10th in their Group, having picked up just one point from their opening two fixtures.

On the flip side, the visitors find themselves in pole position, boasting a flawless start to the campaign and will be looking forward to this game as a shot at revenge, as it was Al-Ain who ended their Champions League aspirations in the semi-finals last season.

How to watch Al-Ain vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TrillerTV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al-Ain vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Date: Monday, October 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm BST Venue: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

The AFC Champions League match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal will be played at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm BST on Monday, October 21, 2024, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Al-Ain team news

Kaku had to sit out Al-Ain's President's Cup triumph over Hatta last week, as he had just returned from international duty with Paraguay only a few hours before the game. However, he is expected to be back in the starting lineup for this week's fixture.

In his absence, Matias Segovia stepped up and delivered an outstanding performance in midfield. The 21-year-old scored a spectacular long-range goal, and he'll be eager to retain his spot in the starting 11 after that impressive display.

Al-Ain possible XI: Eisa, Al-Ahbabi, Cardoso, Autonne, Erik; Park, Traore; Sanabria, Palacios, Romero; Rahimi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Eisa, Bu Senda, Al Mazmi, Alibasic Defenders: Cardoso, Erik, Autonne Kouadio, Salomoni, Hashemi, Gonzalez, Hamid, Sosu, Saeed, Koumare, Al Zaabi, Al Baloushi, Hijazi, Niang Midfielders: Segovia, Infantino, Kaku, Palacios, Woo Park, Gassama, Nader, Al Ahbabi, Trawri, Barman, Al-Blooshi, Schlickmann, Abbas, Butti, Muhammad Forwards: Soufiane Rahimi, Kodjo Fo Doh Laba, Mateo Sanabria, Sarki, Loulendo, Mohammad, Khalfan, Valle, Awadalla, Traoré, Hazim Mohammad, Alibasic, Awaitey

Al Hilal team news

For Al-Hilal, the big storyline centres around the potential return of Brazilian star Neymar, who has been out of action for the past year recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Mitrovic has been on fire for the Blue Waves, tallying nine goals in just seven league games, along with a goal and assist in two AFC Champions League matches.

Yassine Bounou, who picked up an injury during international duty with Morocco, missed the weekend's win over Al Fayha. Should he remain sidelined, Mohammed Al-Rubaie is expected to continue as the goalkeeper for the visitors.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Al-Rubaie, Cancelo, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi; neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Malcolm, Leonardo, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Abu Rasen Defenders: Al-Breik, Koulibaly, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Otaibi, Abdulhamid, Al-Tambakti, Al-Yami Midfielders: Neves, Al-Qahtani, Al-Juwayr, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, S. Al-Dawsari, M. Al-Zaid, S. Al-Zaid Forwards: Mitrovic, Radif, Al-Ghamil, Malcom, Michael, Al-Hamdan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 23/04/24 Al-Hilal 2-1 Al-Ain AFC Champions League Elite 17/04/24 Al-Ain 4-2 Al-Hilal AFC Champions League Elite 07/05/19 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Ain AFC Champions League Elite 05/03/19 Al-Ain 0-1 Al-Hilal AFC Champions League Elite 02/04/18 Al-Ain 2-1 Al-Hilal AFC Champions League Elite

