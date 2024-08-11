How to watch the Eredivisie match between Ajax and SC Heerenveen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ajax will kick off their Eredivisie season with a home match against Heerenveen at the Johan Cruijff Arena this Sunday, August 11.

After a disappointing 2023-24 season which saw them salvage a fifth-place finish and a Europa League qualification last campaign, the 36-time league champions will be determined to put their woes behind them and hit the ground running, knowing that a positive start is crucial to their aspirations of reclaiming the title.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be seeking to improve on their 11th-place result last season and make an impact in the upcoming season under new manager Robin van Persie. The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker will be eager to make his impression in his first senior coaching post.

Ajax vs SC Heerenveen kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm BST Venue: Johan Cruijff ArenA

The Eredivisie match between Ajax and Heerenveen will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm BST on Sunday, August 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Ajax vs SC Heerenveen online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the pre-season friendly match between Ajax and Heerenveen will be available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

The Dutch giants will be without Christian Rasmussen and Owen Wijndal, while Gaston Avila and Amourricho van Axel Dongen are also doubtful for the league opener at the Johan Cruijff Arena. To make matters worse, Steven Bergwijn, who missed the first leg of the Europa League against Panathinaikos, will be unable to play against Heerenveen owing to a ban.

Ajax manager Francesco Farioli may choose to rotate his team, allowing players such as Branco van den Boomen, Mika Godts, Bertrand Traore and Brian Brobbey to compete for a starting berth.

Ajax possible XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Sutalo, Baas, Hato; Taylor, Henderson, Van den Boomen; Traore, Godts, Brobbey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Gorter, Ramaj, Setford, Pasveer Defenders: Hato, Kaplan, Medic, Avila, Wijndal, Bass, Rensch, Gaaei, Gooijer Midfielders: Mannsverk, Tahirovic, Vos, Taylor, Van den Boomen, Henderson, Fitz-Jim, Berghuis, Hlynsson Forwards: Akpom, Rijkhoff, Forbs, Godts, Univar, Van Axel Dongen, Rasmussen

SC Heerenveen team news

The visitors will set up with a solid and structured defense, with Andries Noppert in goal and Sam Kersten and Pawel Bochniewicz making a formidable central pairing. Luuk Brouwers, a newly signed midfielder, will join Simon Olsson and Amara Conde. Their role will be to hinder Ajax's assaults and provide swift counterattacks.

Ion Nicolaescu will lead the line as the lone striker. The Romanian attacker, who scored five goals in 19 league games last season, hopes to make an impact against the Dutch powerhouses and help his club pull off a surprise.

Heerenveen possible XI: Noppert; Hall, Kersten, Bochniewicz, Kohlert; Conde, Olsson, Brouwers; Sebaoui, Al-Saed, Nicolaescu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Noppert, Van der Hart, Bekkema, Klaverboer Defenders: Ali, Bochniewicz, Milovanović, Köhlert, Hall, Braude, Kersten, Mulder Midfielders: Sebaoui, Nunnely, Olsson, Brouwers, Condé, Smans, Van Ee, Witteveen Forwards: Al-Saed, Nicolaescu, Trenskow, Karlsbakk, Rallis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/02/24 SC Heerenveen 3-2 Ajax Eredivisie 05/11/23 Ajax 4-1 SC Heerenveen Eredivisie 12/03/23 SC Heerenveen 2-4 Ajax Eredivisie 10/09/22 Ajax 5-0 SC Heerenveen Eredivisie 11/05/22 Ajax 5-0 SC Heerenveen Eredivisie

