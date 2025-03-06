How to watch today's Ajax vs Frankfurt Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Ajax and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eintracht Frankfurt will travel to the Amsterdam Arena on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 showdown against Ajax.

The Bundesliga outfit secured a direct route to the last 16 after finishing fifth in the league phase, whereas Ajax had to navigate a challenging tie against Union Saint-Gilloise to book their spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Frankfurt will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports 6.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Johan Cruijff ArenA

The UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Frankfurt will be played at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

The Dutch side is expected to be without Owen Wijndal, Youri Regeer, Christian Rasmussen, and Wout Weghorst due to injuries. Meanwhile, Davy Klaassen will be unavailable for selection after receiving a straight red card in last month’s knockout-round playoff.

Braga loanee Matheus, who featured in Ajax's last two league outings, has been left out of their Europa League squad, paving the way for veteran shot-stopper Remko Pasveer to reclaim his spot between the sticks after overcoming a back problem.

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

On the other side, Frankfurt will be missing defender Timothy Chandler, who is sidelined with a thigh injury. Igor Matanovic has been omitted from their European squad due to injury, while Oscar Hojlund has also been left out of the A-list for the knockout rounds.

Winter arrivals Michy Batshuayi, Arthur Theate, and Elye Wahi have all been registered, with the latter two expected to be part of the starting lineup on Thursday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

AJX Last match EFR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Ajax 2 - 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

