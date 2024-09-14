How to watch today's AC Milan vs Venezia Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Venezia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan are still on the hunt for their first win of the new Serie A campaign and will be feeling the heat to secure all three points on Saturday as they host Venezia at the iconic San Siro.

Coming off the international break with just two points from their opening matches, Milan still enter this game as favourites over their newly promoted rivals, who have managed only a single goal and one point to date.

With rumours swirling about potential replacements—former manager Max Allegri and Thomas Tuchel reportedly leading the pack—Milan's new coach, Paulo Fonseca, is under intense pressure to deliver his first competitive victory on Saturday night.

Fonseca's tenure at the helm of San Siro has fallen short of expectations thus far. After an opening day draw with Torino, where Milan clawed back from a two-goal deficit in the final moments, the Rossoneri suffered a setback, losing to newly promoted Parma in their next outing.

Venezia's only triumph on Milan's turf dates back to 1942, and their most recent league victory over the Rossoneri came nearly 24 years ago.

Still struggling to settle after earning promotion via the Serie B playoffs, Venezia have managed to secure just a single point from their first three Serie A matches and have also been knocked out of the Coppa Italia early on.

How to watch AC Milan vs Venezia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Bet365 in the UK.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Venezia kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro)

The match will be played at the San Siro on Sunday, September 15, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Having reunited with his former Roma squad just before the transfer window slammed shut, Milan manager Paulo Fonseca is set to give Tammy Abraham his first start on Saturday. Meanwhile, regular striker Alvaro Morata nurses his way back to full fitness after a thigh issue.

Although Morata has returned, both Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi remain sidelined with long-term injuries, and defender Malick Thiaw is still dealing with an ankle sprain.

After being benched in the Lazio clash, Rafael Leao is expected to reclaim his starting spot. He remains the only Serie A player since last season to notch double digits in both goals and assists, with 10 of each to his name.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Abraham

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sportiello, Raveyre, Nava, Torriani Defenders: Bakoune, Calabria, Gabbia, Jimenez, Kalulu, Terracciano, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders: Adli, Bennacer, Musah, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek Forwards: Chukwueze, Colombo, Cuenca, Jovic, Leao, Liberali, Maldini, Nasti, Okafor, Pulisic, Morata

Venezia team news

Venezia’s key striker, Joel Pohjanpalo, regained his fitness just ahead of the break, and the Finnish forward will now be aiming to net his first goal of the campaign, after finding the back of the net 22 times in Serie B last season.

Former Inter Milan attacker Gaetano Oristanio is set to return to the San Siro and is expected to play just behind Pohjanpalo, spearheading a 3-4-2-1 formation.

With U.S. international Gianluca Busio having used the past two weeks to recover from his injury, manager Eusebio Di Francesco could have a full roster at his disposal.

Venezia possible XI: Joronen; Idzes, Svoboda, Sverko; Candela, Duncan, Nicolussi Caviglia, Zampano; Oristanio, Ellertsson; Pohjanpalo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stanković, Joronen, Bertinato, Grandi, Neri Defenders: Idzes, Šverko, Altare, Schingtienne, Svoboda, Zampano, Rioda Midfielders: Nicolussi Caviglia, Duncan, Carboni, Busio, Oristanio, Haps, Sagrado, El Haddad, Kofod Andersen, Ellertsson, Črnigoj, Candela, Bjarkason, Doumbia, Fiordilino Forwards: Pohjanpalo, Yeboah, Gytkjær, Raimondo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/01/22 Venezia 0-3 Milan Serie A 23/09/21 Milan 2-0 Venezia Serie A 24/02/02 Venezia 1-4 Milan Serie A 14/10/01 Milan 1-1 Venezia Serie A 19/03/00 Venezia 1-0 Milan Serie A

