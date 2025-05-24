+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
San Siro
team-logo
Watch ob Bet365
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's AC Milan vs Monza Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

AC Milan vs MonzaSerie AAC MilanMonza

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Monza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan are set to close out a forgettable Serie A campaign this weekend as they host already relegated Monza at San Siro — a match that carries little weight for either side.

With no route left into European competition via the league, the Rossoneri's season is fizzling out. Sergio Conceicao, who stepped into the Milan dugout earlier this year, got off to a flying start by lifting the Supercoppa Italiana and guiding his side to the Coppa Italia final. But aside from those highlights, it's been a largely disappointing tenure for the ex-Porto boss.

Last weekend's 3-1 defeat away to Roma came just days after their Coppa Italia heartbreak against Bologna — both at the Stadio Olimpico — leaving Milan with nothing left to play for on the final day.

As for Monza, it's been a season to forget. Rock-bottom for most of the campaign, their drop to Serie B was sealed weeks ago. Alessandro Nesta, a club legend at Milan, returned for a second spell in charge after being dismissed earlier in the season. His comeback hasn't sparked a turnaround, and a 3-1 home loss to Empoli last weekend summed up their struggles.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Monza online - TV channels & live streams

Bet365Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Monza will be available to watch and stream online live through Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

AC Milan vs Monza kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Monza will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Saturday, May 24, 2025 in the UK.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Monza Probable lineups

AC MilanHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestMON
57
M. Sportiello
28
M. Thiaw
31
S. Pavlovic
46
M. Gabbia
33
D. Bartesaghi
8
R. Loftus-Cheek
20
A. Jimenez
14
T. Reijnders
11
C. Pulisic
79
J. Felix
73
F. Camarda
21
S. Pizzignacco
22
T. Palacios
44
A. Carboni
2
A. Brorsson
11
G. Castrovilli
77
G. Kyriakopoulos
19
S. Birindelli
7
J. Akpa-Akpro
42
A. Bianco
10
G. Caprari
17
K. Balde

3-5-2

MONAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Conceicao

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Nesta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

AC Milan team news

AC Milan will be without key winter signing Santiago Gimenez for their final outing of the season, as the Mexican striker serves a suspension. Fellow January arrivals Kyle Walker and Warren Bondo are also doubtful and could miss the trip to San Siro.

Monza team news

Injuries continue to pile up for the visitors, with defensive duo Armando Izzo and Danilo D'Ambrosio unlikely to feature. Midfield anchor Roberto Gagliardini and ex-Manchester United youngster Omari Forson are also expected to remain sidelined, leaving Monza thin on experience and options for their season finale.

Form

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MON
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MIL

Last 5 matches

MON

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

10

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Goal6 promo banner
Goal6 logo

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta