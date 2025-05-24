How to watch today's AC Milan vs Monza Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Monza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan are set to close out a forgettable Serie A campaign this weekend as they host already relegated Monza at San Siro — a match that carries little weight for either side.

With no route left into European competition via the league, the Rossoneri's season is fizzling out. Sergio Conceicao, who stepped into the Milan dugout earlier this year, got off to a flying start by lifting the Supercoppa Italiana and guiding his side to the Coppa Italia final. But aside from those highlights, it's been a largely disappointing tenure for the ex-Porto boss.

Last weekend's 3-1 defeat away to Roma came just days after their Coppa Italia heartbreak against Bologna — both at the Stadio Olimpico — leaving Milan with nothing left to play for on the final day.

As for Monza, it's been a season to forget. Rock-bottom for most of the campaign, their drop to Serie B was sealed weeks ago. Alessandro Nesta, a club legend at Milan, returned for a second spell in charge after being dismissed earlier in the season. His comeback hasn't sparked a turnaround, and a 3-1 home loss to Empoli last weekend summed up their struggles.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Monza online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Monza will be available to watch and stream online live through Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Monza kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Monza will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Saturday, May 24, 2025 in the UK.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

AC Milan will be without key winter signing Santiago Gimenez for their final outing of the season, as the Mexican striker serves a suspension. Fellow January arrivals Kyle Walker and Warren Bondo are also doubtful and could miss the trip to San Siro.

Monza team news

Injuries continue to pile up for the visitors, with defensive duo Armando Izzo and Danilo D'Ambrosio unlikely to feature. Midfield anchor Roberto Gagliardini and ex-Manchester United youngster Omari Forson are also expected to remain sidelined, leaving Monza thin on experience and options for their season finale.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links