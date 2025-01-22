How to watch today's AC Milan vs Girona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between AC Milan and Girona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sergio Conceicao has taken the reins at AC Milan but finds himself under early scrutiny despite securing silverware this month. The Rossoneri gear up for a showdown at San Siro against a spirited Girona side.

Currently sitting 12th in the Champions League standings with 12 points from six matches, Milan has enjoyed a largely positive European campaign. With automatic qualification to the knockout stages just one point away, their prospects look promising. Facing Girona and Dinamo Zagreb in their final two group games, Milan have every reason to feel optimistic about their chances of progressing.

Girona, meanwhile, languishes in 30th place with just three points from six outings. After a fairytale run last season, the Catalan outfit has been brought back to reality this year. A summer exodus of key players left significant gaps in their squad, and their replacements have struggled to meet the high bar set by their predecessors. While Girona remains a competitive side in La Liga, where they currently sit eighth, their performances in Europe suggest they are not yet equipped for Champions League football.

AC Milan vs Girona kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League San Siro

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Girona will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

AC Milan face a significant defensive headache as both of Sergio Conceicao's preferred centre-backs will be unavailable. Fikayo Tomori is sidelined due to suspension, while Malick Thiaw is nursing an injury.

The Rossoneri's troubles don't end there, with Samuel Chukwueze, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Noah Okafor, and long-term absentee Alessandro Florenzi also ruled out. However, there is a silver lining as forward duo Alvaro Morata and Christian Pulisic are expected to shake off muscle concerns in time to feature.

Girona team news

Girona welcomed back Yaser Asprilla on Saturday after a lengthy absence since before Christmas, while Portu has also returned to action.

Up front, Abel Ruiz is likely to lead the line as Bojan Miovski remains sidelined with an ankle issue, a setback mirrored by full-back Miguel Gutierrez.

Additionally, Arnaut Danjuma, having recovered from illness, is expected to be included in the squad.

