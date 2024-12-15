How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan welcome Genoa to the San Siro for their 16th-round Serie A clash, and while the visitors may not boast the same stature, this encounter holds significant importance for the Rossoneri, who find themselves lagging far behind the league leaders.

Though Milan's performances have improved compared to their early-season struggles, they seem destined to miss out on a top-four finish. Currently sitting nine points adrift of the upper echelon, their title ambitions have long since faded.

Despite suffering only two defeats in their last ten matches across all competitions, Milan’s displays have rarely inspired confidence. Perhaps their standout performance was the 3-1 triumph over Real Madrid on Spanish soil, a result that showcased their potential.

However, Milan have often labored against lesser opponents. A prime example is their narrow 2-1 victory over Crvena Zvezda, secured only through an 87th-minute winner. Moreover, their losses to both Atalanta and Napoli exposed a significant gulf in quality between Milan and Serie A's elite.

On the other hand, Genoa appear to be turning a corner after enduring one of their worst starts to a season. The team is currently enjoying a five-match unbeaten run in Serie A, a streak that has allowed them to climb out of the relegation zone. While Genoa still have plenty of work to do to ensure safety, their recent form has been a breath of fresh air. They have nearly tripled their points tally over the past month, proving that every point is a step in the right direction for Alberto Gilardino's side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The Serie A game between AC Milan and Genoa will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, December 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Paulo Fonseca faces a selection headache for Sunday, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been ruled out with a thigh strain, further limiting his options in support of Milan’s lone striker. Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic remains unavailable due to a lingering calf issue.

Adding to their woes, Alvaro Morata suffered a knock during the clash with Red Star, leaving Tammy Abraham poised to step in as the central forward. The injury list also includes Ismael Bennacer, Luka Jovic, and Alessandro Florenzi, further stretching Milan's squad depth.

On a brighter note, the enigmatic Rafael Leao has rediscovered his form since last month's dazzling display at the Bernabeu. The Portuguese winger has directly contributed to three goals in his last four Serie A outings, nearly matching the tally from his opening nine appearances this season.

Genoa team news

As for Genoa, head coach Patrick Vieira will return to Milan with a familiar face in tow. Veteran forward Mario Balotelli is set for a nostalgic trip back to one of his former stomping grounds. Though likely to begin on the bench, Balotelli could make his first Serie A appearance at San Siro in over eight years, with top scorer Andrea Pinamonti expected to lead the line.

Elsewhere, Vieira will welcome back Johan Vasquez, who has served his suspension after missing the recent goalless stalemate against Torino. However, the injury list remains a concern, with Koni De Winter, Jeff Ekhator, Caleb Ekuban, Ruslan Malinovskyi, and former Milan forward Junior Messias all unavailable for selection.

