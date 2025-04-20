How to watch today's AC Milan vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With just 10 points between them in the Serie A standings, Lombardy foes AC Milan and Atalanta lock horns at San Siro on Sunday in a clash carrying major European implications as the campaign enters its final chapters.

AC Milan, currently sitting outside the top seven, have struggled for consistency under new boss Sergio Conceicao. Despite lifting the Supercoppa Italiana in his opening two matches back in January, the former Porto manager has yet to steady the ship in league play.

Atalanta, on the other hand, looked like title contenders heading into the winter break, but have since faltered amid internal discord and a sharp dip in form. Hopes of silverware have been derailed by dressing room tensions and inconsistent performances.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Atalanta will be available to watch live on TNT Sports and Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Atalanta kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Atalanta will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Sunday, April 20, in the UK.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Milan are expected to have first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan back between the posts after a precautionary absence following a head knock against Udinese. Meanwhile, Santiago Gimenez is fit again and should be available off the bench, with Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic vying to lead the line.

Midfield mainstay Tijjani Reijnders will look to add to his 10 league goals this season, all from open play, making him the first Dutchman to reach double figures at Milan since Marco van Basten. With both Kyle Walker and Emerson Royal still unavailable, Alex Jimenez or Filippo Terracciano may be called upon at right-back, depending on whether Conceicao sticks with the 3-4-3 used last weekend.

Atalanta team news

Atalanta are expected to line up in their usual 3-4-2-1 setup, led by the prolific Mateo Retegui, who has contributed to 28 league goals this campaign. However, Gian Piero Gasperini's side will be without former Milan midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, who misses a reunion due to a thigh injury. He joins long-term casualties Gianluca Scamacca, Giorgio Scalvini, and Sead Kolasinac, who suffered a serious knee injury last week, on the sidelines.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links