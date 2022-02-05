Watch: AC Milan star Giroud hits dramatic late double vs Inter to win Milan derby

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud scored a dramatic late double to turn a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 win against Inter in Saturday's Milan derby.

The France international netted from close range in the 75th minute to equalise at San Siro and then scored three minutes later with a neat turn and finish to put the Rossoneri in front.

With their win AC Milan moved to just one point behind their first-place city rivals, who still have a game in hand.

Article continues below

Watch Giroud's late double

OLIVIER GIROUD SCORES HIS FIRST DERBY DELLA MADONNINA GOAL 🔥



AC MILAN ARE BACK IN IT 👀 pic.twitter.com/jpyzWI2JCe — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 5, 2022 TWICE AS NICE. 🔥



OLIVIER GIROUD WITH A SECOND HALF BRACE IN THE DERBY DELLA MADONINNA. 🔴 ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/kMYwQSBpmL — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 5, 2022 Olivier Giroud is not going to miss from that sort of range! 💥



The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker combines with Brahim Díaz to bring AC Milan level with Inter. pic.twitter.com/CVoKPykgw3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 5, 2022 Step up, Olivier Giroud! ❤️🖤



Two goals in three minutes for Milan's French striker! pic.twitter.com/F2wDYBUc0f — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 5, 2022

Giroud continues strong first season

After two and a half seasons with Chelsea, Giroud moved to AC Milan last summer in his first taste of Serie A.

The veteran striker has adjusted well to his new side and has now scored seven times in 15 league appearances, though he has missed time due to several injuries.

Further reading