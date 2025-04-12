+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premiership
Pittodrie Stadium
GOAL

How to watch today's Aberdeen vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

PremiershipRangersAberdeen vs RangersAberdeen

How to watch the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen will take on Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at the Pittodrie Stadium on Sunday.

Aberdeen are fourth in the standings and are in good form at the moment. They are unbeaten in four games and will be keen to extend that run.

Rangers are second, 13 points behind leaders Celtic. They are winless in their last two outings, having lost the game against Hibernian and more recently, registered a stalemate with Athletic Club in the Europa League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aberdeen vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aberdeen vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership
Pittodrie Stadium

The match will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 12 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen will be without Dimitar Mitov and Kristers Tobers for this clash, while Sivert Heltne Nilsen is also a doubt.

Jamie McGrath, Gavin Molloy, and Vicente Besuijen remain long-term absentees for the home side.

Rangers team news

Rangers are also managing a number of fitness concerns. Neraysho Kasanwirjo is out for the remainder of the season, while both Bailey Rice and Dujon Sterling were forced off against Athletic Bilbao. Sterling’s injury appears more serious, and Rice remains a doubt.

On a more positive note, Oscar Cortes has returned to training and could make the squad this weekend.

Form

ABE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ABE

Last 5 matches

RAN

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

