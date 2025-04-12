How to watch today's Aberdeen vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen will take on Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at the Pittodrie Stadium on Sunday.

Aberdeen are fourth in the standings and are in good form at the moment. They are unbeaten in four games and will be keen to extend that run.

Rangers are second, 13 points behind leaders Celtic. They are winless in their last two outings, having lost the game against Hibernian and more recently, registered a stalemate with Athletic Club in the Europa League.

How to watch Aberdeen vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Aberdeen vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Pittodrie Stadium

The match will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 12 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen will be without Dimitar Mitov and Kristers Tobers for this clash, while Sivert Heltne Nilsen is also a doubt.

Jamie McGrath, Gavin Molloy, and Vicente Besuijen remain long-term absentees for the home side.

Rangers team news

Rangers are also managing a number of fitness concerns. Neraysho Kasanwirjo is out for the remainder of the season, while both Bailey Rice and Dujon Sterling were forced off against Athletic Bilbao. Sterling’s injury appears more serious, and Rice remains a doubt.

On a more positive note, Oscar Cortes has returned to training and could make the squad this weekend.

