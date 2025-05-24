How to watch today's Aberdeen vs Celtic Scottish Cup final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Aberdeen and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen and Celtic will contest the 2025 Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park on Saturday in a showpiece occasion that pits a struggling Aberdeen side against the recently crowned Scottish Premiership champions.

Celtic arrive as overwhelming favorites, having already secured both the league and the League Cup under Brendan Rodgers, and now stand on the brink of an extraordinary sixth domestic treble in nine seasons. The Bhoys have dominated this fixture all season, winning four of five meetings against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, are seeking their first Scottish Cup triumph since 1990 and hope to defy the odds despite a poor run of form, which has seen them lose four straight matches in May and concede 12 goals in the process

How to watch Aberdeen vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, Premier Sports 2, BBC One Scotland and BBC Sport Website in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Aberdeen vs Celtic kick-off time

The match will be played at Hampden Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Aberdeen team news

For Aberdeen, manager Jimmy Thelin confirmed that his squad remains largely unchanged from recent matches, with only Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Ester Sokler, and Vinnie Besuijen unavailable due to injury.

There was a scare for Jack MacKenzie but he has returned to training and is available for selection.

Celtic team news

Celtic, on the other hand, are close to full strength for the final. The only long-term absentee remains Jota, while Reo Hatate is a doubt after picking up an injury last week. However, key defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston are fit and expected to start, bolstering a side that has scored five goals in four of their last seven games across competitions.

