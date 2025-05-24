How to watch today's Aberdeen vs Celtic Scottish Cup final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aberdeen and Celtic will contest the 2025 Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park on Saturday in a showpiece occasion that pits a struggling Aberdeen side against the recently crowned Scottish Premiership champions.
Celtic arrive as overwhelming favorites, having already secured both the league and the League Cup under Brendan Rodgers, and now stand on the brink of an extraordinary sixth domestic treble in nine seasons. The Bhoys have dominated this fixture all season, winning four of five meetings against Aberdeen.
Aberdeen, meanwhile, are seeking their first Scottish Cup triumph since 1990 and hope to defy the odds despite a poor run of form, which has seen them lose four straight matches in May and concede 12 goals in the process
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Aberdeen vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams
|BBC iPlayer
|Watch here
|Premier Sports 2
|Watch here
|BBC One Scotland
|Watch here
|BBC Sport Website
|Watch here
The match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, Premier Sports 2, BBC One Scotland and BBC Sport Website in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Aberdeen vs Celtic kick-off time
The match will be played at Hampden Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm BST for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
Aberdeen team news
For Aberdeen, manager Jimmy Thelin confirmed that his squad remains largely unchanged from recent matches, with only Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Ester Sokler, and Vinnie Besuijen unavailable due to injury.
There was a scare for Jack MacKenzie but he has returned to training and is available for selection.
Celtic team news
Celtic, on the other hand, are close to full strength for the final. The only long-term absentee remains Jota, while Reo Hatate is a doubt after picking up an injury last week. However, key defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston are fit and expected to start, bolstering a side that has scored five goals in four of their last seven games across competitions.