How to watch today's Yokohama FM vs Newcastle United pre-season friendly. game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Newcastle United will take on Yokohama F Marinos up next in their pre-season tour at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday.
The Premier League side beat Urawa Red Diamonds in their last pre-season outing and will be confident of delivering another good display in front of their Asian fans. The Japanese team has won their last three games in a row and will be in good shape when they take the field this weekend.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Yokohama F.Marinos vs Newcastle kick-off time
|Date:
|August 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11 am BST
|Venue:
|Nissan Stadium
The match will be played at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11 am BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Yokohama F.Marinos vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on NUFC TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Yokohama F.Marinos team news
Yokohama are expected to give several squad players and youngsters a chance to shine in this pre-season match. However, they are also likely to start with a strong XI on Saturday, featuring Anderson Lopes, who has netted 13 league goals this season, in the final third.
Yokohama F. Marinos possible XI: Ilkura; Matsubara, Kamijima, Eduardo, Kato; Matheus, Kida, Watanabe, Elber; Amano; Lopes.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Popp, Iikura, Shirasaka, Terakado
|Defenders:
|Hatanaka, Eduardo, Watanabe, Koike, Saneto, Kamijima, Kato, Koike, Matsubara, Saneto, Amano, Kato, Yoshida, Yamamura
|Midfielders:
|Kida, Watanabe, Inoue, Mizunuma, Yoshio, Koike, Yamane, Sakakibara, Ueda
|Forwards:
|Élber, Lopes, Matheus, Miyaichi, Shiogai, Murakami
Newcastle team news
For Newcastle, head coach Eddie Howe is expected to stick with a similar starting XI from the last game, and then make changes in the second half.
Miguel Almiron came off the bench in the previous match amid transfer rumors, and his participation this weekend remains uncertain.
Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall; S Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton; J Murphy, Isak, Barnes.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Harrison, Ruddy, Vlachodimos
|Defenders:
|Ashby, Burn, Hall, Hefferman, Kelly, Krafth, Lewis, Livramento, Schar, Thompson
|Midfielders:
|Almiron, Barnes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Miley, Murphy, Tonali, Turner-Cooke
|Forwards:
|Isak, Parkinson, Sanusi
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time Yokohama F Marinos and Newcastle United will face each other across all competitions.