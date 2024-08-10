How to watch today's Wrexham vs Wycombe Wanderers League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wrexham will take on Wycombe Wanderers in their first League One fixture at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.
Wrexham are returning to the third tier for the first time since the 2004-05 season, while their opponents are entering their fourth straight campaign in League One.
Following consecutive promotions, Wrexham will hope to continue their remarkable journey under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wycombe finished 10th last season and will be eyeing a finish in the top half of the standings.
Wrexham vs Wycombe kick-off time
|Date:
|August 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5.30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Racecourse Ground
The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Wrexham vs Wycombe online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Wrexham team news
Wrexham will be without their key striker Paul Mullin, who recently had minor surgery and will sit out a few games.
The Red Dragons may also be missing defender Jacob Mendy and forward Steven Fletcher for the league opener.
Wrexham predicted XI: Okonkwo; Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor; Barnett, Dobson, Cannon, Lee, McClean; Marriott, Dalby.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall
|Defenders:
|Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Revan, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean, Scarr
|Midfielders:
|Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, McClean, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Rathbone
|Forwards:
|Palmer, Marriott, Waters, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Edwards, Rainbird
Wycombe team news
Wycombe could see new arrivals Nathan Bishop, Daniel Harvie, Alex Hartridge, and Tyreeq Bakinson make their competitive debuts on Saturday.
There are no major injury worries in the camp and they will be hoping to start their new campaign with a win.
Wycombe predicted XI: Bishop; Grimmer, Hartridge, Low, Harvie; Scowen, Butcher, Bakinson; McCleary, Sadlier, Kone.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ravizzoli, Shala, Bishop
|Defenders:
|Grimmer, Harvie, Hartridge, Tafazolli, Leahy, Low, Skura, McCarthy, Pattenden, Matton
|Midfielders:
|Scowen, Wheeler, Butcher, Young, Bakinson, Sadlier, Woodhouse, Ward
|Forwards:
|Vokes, Udoh, McCleary, Hanlan, Kone, Peart, Bartolo, Lubala, Dotse
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|12/03/08
|Wycombe Wanderers 2 - 1 Wrexham
|League Two
|08/11/07
|Wrexham 0 - 0 Wycombe Wanderers
|League Two
|03/02/07
|Wrexham 0 - 2 Wycombe Wanderers
|League Two
|05/08/06
|Wycombe Wanderers 1 - 1 Wrexham
|League Two
|04/02/06
|Wrexham 2 - 0 Wycombe Wanderers
|League Two