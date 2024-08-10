How to watch today's Wrexham vs Wycombe Wanderers League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Wycombe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will take on Wycombe Wanderers in their first League One fixture at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

Wrexham are returning to the third tier for the first time since the 2004-05 season, while their opponents are entering their fourth straight campaign in League One.

Following consecutive promotions, Wrexham will hope to continue their remarkable journey under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wycombe finished 10th last season and will be eyeing a finish in the top half of the standings.

Wrexham vs Wycombe kick-off time

Date: August 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.30 pm BST Venue: Racecourse Ground

The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Wrexham vs Wycombe online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Wrexham will be without their key striker Paul Mullin, who recently had minor surgery and will sit out a few games.

The Red Dragons may also be missing defender Jacob Mendy and forward Steven Fletcher for the league opener.

Wrexham predicted XI: Okonkwo; Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor; Barnett, Dobson, Cannon, Lee, McClean; Marriott, Dalby.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Revan, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean, Scarr Midfielders: Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, McClean, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Rathbone Forwards: Palmer, Marriott, Waters, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Edwards, Rainbird

Wycombe team news

Wycombe could see new arrivals Nathan Bishop, Daniel Harvie, Alex Hartridge, and Tyreeq Bakinson make their competitive debuts on Saturday.

There are no major injury worries in the camp and they will be hoping to start their new campaign with a win.

Wycombe predicted XI: Bishop; Grimmer, Hartridge, Low, Harvie; Scowen, Butcher, Bakinson; McCleary, Sadlier, Kone.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ravizzoli, Shala, Bishop Defenders: Grimmer, Harvie, Hartridge, Tafazolli, Leahy, Low, Skura, McCarthy, Pattenden, Matton Midfielders: Scowen, Wheeler, Butcher, Young, Bakinson, Sadlier, Woodhouse, Ward Forwards: Vokes, Udoh, McCleary, Hanlan, Kone, Peart, Bartolo, Lubala, Dotse

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/03/08 Wycombe Wanderers 2 - 1 Wrexham League Two 08/11/07 Wrexham 0 - 0 Wycombe Wanderers League Two 03/02/07 Wrexham 0 - 2 Wycombe Wanderers League Two 05/08/06 Wycombe Wanderers 1 - 1 Wrexham League Two 04/02/06 Wrexham 2 - 0 Wycombe Wanderers League Two

