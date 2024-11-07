How to watch today's Shamrock Rovers vs TNS Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Shamrock Rovers and TNS, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Shamrock Rovers will take on The New Saints (TNS) in the Europa Conference League at the Tallaght Stadium on Thursday.

Shamrock are on a five-game winning run and are unbeaten in this tournament as well after the first two rounds. TNS have a win and a defeat so far in the competition but they are on a seven-game winning run across all competitions otherwise.

The match will be shown live on TNS Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Shamrock Rovers vs TNS kick-off time

Date: November 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.45 pm GMT Venue: Tallaght Stadium

The match will be played at the Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Shamrock Rovers team news

Daniel Mandroiu missed Shamrock’s 2-1 victory over Waterford after picking up an injury against Dundalk in late October, and the midfielder may still be unavailable for this match.

There are no other fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their mid-week clash.

Shamrock Rovers possible XI: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Burns, McEneff, Poom, Honohan; Nugent; Burke, Kenny

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pohls, Steacy, Noonan Defenders: O'Sullivan, Solanke, Honohan, Cleary, Roche, Hoare, Grace Midfielders: Lopes, Byrne, Poom, Mandroiu, Burns, Watts, Towell, Noonan, McEneff, Clarke, Farrugia, Nugent, Kavanagh, O'Neill, Reddy Forwards: Kenny, Burke, Gaffney, Greene, McNulty, Kovaleskis, Dillion, Britton

TNS team news

TNS are coming off a historic first European win against Astana.

Rory Holden and Declan McManus, who both found the net in that game, are expected to join Ryan Brobbell in the final third.

TNS predicted XI: Roberts; Daniels, Davies, Bodenham, Redmond; Smith, D Williams, J Williams; Holden, McManus, Brobbell

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsay, Roberts, Edwards Defenders: Pask, Marshall, Olosunde, Astles, Bodenham, Hudson, McGahey, Davies, Baker, Woollam, Doforo Midfielders: Daniels, Brobbel, Redmond, D. Williams, J. Williams, Holden, Clark, Bradley, Smith, Canavan, Wilson Forwards: McManus, Cieślewicz, Oteh, Jones

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

