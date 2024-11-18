How to watch today's Poland vs Scotland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Poland and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Poland will take on Scotland in the final matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stage at the National Stadium on Monday.

These two teams are third and fourth in the group standings respectively, and while the visitors on Tuesday, if they win, could make it out of the group if second-placed Croatia lose to Portugal, the hosts are definitely out of the running and can, at best, secure the relegation playoff ticket if they manage to win the final group fixture.

Poland vs Scotland kick-off time

The match will be played at the National Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 19 L. Ferguson

Poland team news

Poland will be without captain and record goal-scorer Robert Lewandowski, who is sidelined with a back injury.

In his absence, Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski will take over captaincy duties. Forward Arkadiusz Milik also remains unavailable.

Scotland team news

Steve Clarke is likely to field a similar Scotland XI to the one that faced Croatia, with their Nations League hopes hanging in the balance.

John McGinn, still working towards full fitness, may once again feature as a substitute. The absence of Che Adams leaves Tommy Conway, Lyndon Dykes, and Lawrence Shankland competing for the striker role.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

