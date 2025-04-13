+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Vitality Stadium
GOAL

How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueBournemouth vs FulhamBournemouthFulham

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will take on Fulham in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

Only three points separate these two teams, as Fulham are eighth and Bournemouth are 10th in the league standings. The hosts are winless in their last five fixtures, whereas Fulham will be full of confidence ahead of this game after a 3-2 win over league leaders Liverpool in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bournemouth vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Vitality Stadium

The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth will be without Ryan Christie for the remainder of the season, as the midfielder has undergone surgery and is beginning his recovery. He joins long-term absentee Enes Unal on the sidelines, while Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, and Luis Sinisterra are all doubtful for the weekend, with Sinisterra facing the longest odds of a return.

Fulham team news

As for Fulham, Harry Wilson has a slim chance of making the squad as he steps up his recovery from foot surgery, but Reiss Nelson is unavailable for the rest of the campaign due to a thigh injury.

Form

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOU

Last 5 matches

FUL

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

10

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

