Wan-Bissaka not bothered about Man Utd & City links - Hodgson

The highly-rated Crystal Palace full-back is generating plenty of transfer talk, but his current boss claims the speculation is being shrugged off

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being linked with big-money moves to Manchester rivals United and City, but manager Roy Hodgson says the youngster is unfazed by the transfer talk.

It has been suggested that the 21-year-old has emerged as a top target for those at Old Trafford.

United are preparing to freshen up their ranks over the summer, while arch-rivals City are forever in the market for players of such potential and Pep Guardiola has admitted that he will be spending.

Wan-Bissaka could well find himself heading out of Selhurst Park if interest being shown from afar is turned into formal approaches during the next window.

For now, though, the highly-rated right-back is focused on the present and turning a deaf ear to the speculation.

Hodgson has told reporters: “What I like about him is that he continues to work hard at his game, and the professionalism he shows.

“And the fact he has kept his feet so firmly on the ground when a lot of good things are being written or said about him, and there is the usual speculation when you have a good player, at a club at our level in the table.

“But for Aaron, it doesn’t seem to have bothered him with the speculation. He is happy to be with us and he has signed a long-term contract.

“He works hard at his game to make certain he keeps up that level of consistency and his work rate, and work ethic, with the necessary humility to continue to learn and grow, these are wonderful assets that he has that will make him in to a better and better player.”

United may be in the market for a new right-back at the end of the season after revealing that long-serving Antonio Valencia is to move on.

They do have Diogo Dalot on their books, but options and depth to the ranks at Old Trafford will likely be sought.

City, meanwhile, can already call upon the likes of Kyle Walker and Danilo, but would welcome the chance to bring in another player being billed as a future England international and star for many years to come.