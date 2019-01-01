Walker set to sign new Man City contract despite Cancelo pursuit

The England international quickly agreed terms on the new contract, despite ongoing interest in a direct rival for his starting position

Kyle Walker is set to sign a two-year contract extension with .

Walker joined City for an initial £50 million ($63m) in the summer of 2017 and still has three years left on his current deal.

City floated the idea of a contract extension towards the end of last season and Walker was so keen to reach an agreement that talks have been concluded swiftly.

The Premier League champions' pursuit of Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo has not dissuaded the 29-year-old from committing the final years of his career to the club.

Walker’s existing deal is due to expire in 2022, but his new terms mean he will now be tied to City until 2024, when he will be 34 years old.

Official confirmation of the extension is expected shortly, although City are yet to announce Oleksandr Zinchenko’s new contract, which was agreed some time ago.

international Walker has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s side since arriving in Manchester, making 48 appearances in his debut campaign and a further 52 in his second, helping City pick up five out of the six available major domestic trophies.

City want to sign Cancelo as a replacement for Danilo, who joined alongside Walker in 2017 but has struggled to nail down a place in Guardiola’s plans across his two seasons at the club.

The international has not yet finalised his move away, but it is expected that he will find a new club this summer, paving the way for Cancelo to sign.

City, however, will want Danilo’s future clarified before tying up his replacement, although they have held numerous talks with Cancelo and Juve about a transfer that could be worth more than €50m (£45m/$56m).

Although Guardiola's side are in advanced discussions regarding Cancelo’s arrival, their priorities in the transfer market this summer are a deep-lying midfielder, to provide support to Fernandinho, and a centre-back, to replace Vincent Kompany and potentially Nicolas Otamendi.



’s Rodri has been City’s No.1 candidate to strengthen the midfield for some time, although the Spaniard recently asked for time and space to decide his future, having previously shown the English club that he was ready to move.



Harry Maguire is the top target for the defence, although City do not want to pay the £75m ($95m) plus add-ons that Leicester are demanding. are also keen on signing the England international.



City dropped out of the race to sign Matthijs De Ligt from several weeks ago after deciding they did not want to work with his agent, Mino Raiola.