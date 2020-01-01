Walcott felt 'a lot of fear' in Arsenal after scoring for Southampton against former club in Premier League draw

The England international winger was on target early on at Emirates Stadium and later shared his opinions on the under-performing Gunners

star Theo Walcott commented on the "fear" afflicting the team after opening the scoring against his former employers on Wednesday.

The international winger needed just 18 minutes to find the net at Emirates Stadium to increase the pressure on Mikel Arteta's under-performing charges.

The Gunners, though, did manage to strike back, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelling the game just after half-time.

Arsenal were then reduced to 10 men when Gabriel saw red, but they were able to hold on to secure a 1-1 draw that breaks a run of three consecutive Premier League home defeats.

That will come as little consolation to the club, who remain mired in 15th place just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Walcott, who represented Arsenal for 12 years from 2005 to 2017, claimed that he could sense the anxious atmosphere surrounding his former team-mates.

Goal for Southampton - scored by Walcott#ARSSOU 🔴 0-1 🔵 (18) — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 16, 2020

“I felt a lot of fear in Arsenal tonight, to be honest,” he said to Amazon after the game.

Quizzed on Walcott's comments in his post-match press conference, Arteta stated: "I don’t know. I was going to say that I just spoke with him and he never mentioned that to me. He mentioned other things but not that. I don’t know if he says that it’s his feeling."

The under-fire manager did express his hope that Wednesday's draw could prove a turning point for the Gunners after a rotten recent run of form.

"I agree yes because at the end if we lose the game again that would be a difficult one to take," he said. "The players showed what we expect them to do. Some will be with more or less quality but at least the work is there.

"I saw all the players that weren’t participating and they were on the stands shouting and they were being right behind the team and living the game with them which is a really strong signal as well and I’m really proud."

Arsenal return to action on Saturday away to at Goodison Park. Southampton meanwhile take on as they look to continue their excellent start to the league season.