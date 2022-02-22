Vlahovic sets modern Juventus record with Champions League debut goal after 32 seconds
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Juventus newcomer Dusan Vlahovic wasted little time scoring on his Champions League debut on Tuesday, netting just 32 seconds into the clash with Villarreal to become the quickest European scorer for the club in the modern era.
With the Turin club's first attack of the game, Vlahovic chested down a long ball before firing past the goalkeeper with a low strike.
The striker only just joined Juventus in January from Fiorentina for €70 million ($79m/£58m).
Editors' Picks
- Supercopa superhero: Incredible Hulk remains a phenomenon for Atletico Mineiro at 35
- Ronaldo’s favourite opponent: Why Man Utd star loves playing against Atletico Madrid
- Chelsea, Arsenal or PSG - Where next for Lille’s €45m-rated Canada star David?
- 'We love football as much as anyone else' - How the Gay Gooners and Arsenal are tackling homophobia
Vlahovic scores 32 seconds into UCL debut
Further reading
- Mourinho hit with two-game ban after latest outburst
- Juve confirm end to investigation into false accounting
- ‘McKennie gives Juve options other midfielders don't’
For permanent access to GOAL's Champions League newsletter, sign-up free here.