Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch friendly game

How to watch the club friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ahead of facing Lionel Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys next week, Inter Miami are set to make a stopover in Japan to face Vissel Kobe in a preseason club friendly on Wednesday.

The MLS outfit defeated Hong Kong XI 4-1 on Sunday, while the J1 League side registered a 1-0 league win against Gamba Osaka at the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Article continues below

Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am GMT Venue: Japan National Stadium

The club-friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami will be played at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

It will kick off at 10 am GMT on Wednesday, February 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, and worldwide, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vissel Kobe team news

With the hosts due to play a Japanese Super Cup tie next weekend, manager Takayuki Yoshida will have the option of fielding a strong side against Inter Miami, with Japan international Yuya Osaka leading the attack.

Tetsushi Yamakawa would join Brazilian defender Matheus Thuler at the rearguard, with Takahiro Ohgihara in the middle.

Vissel Kobe possible XI: Maekawa; Hatsuse, Yamakawa, Thuler, Honda; Sakai, Ohgihara, Ide; Muto, Osako, Jean Patric

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maekawa, Obina Obi, Arai, Takayama Defenders: Thuler, Iwanami, Yamakawa, Kikuchi, Honda, Terasaka, Sakai, Harsuse, Iino, Hirose, Homma Midfielders: Saito, Yamaguchi, Kuwasaki, Ogihara, Sakurai, Ura, Ideguchi, Yamauchi, Hidaka, Sasaki, Ide, Nakasaka, Yuruki Forwards: Muto, Lincoln, Miyashiro, Osako, Jean Patric

Inter Miami team news

With the new MLS season around the corner, the Herons' boss Tata Martino refrained from risking Messi and Luis Suarez in Hong Kong, much to the dismay of the assembled fans.

Starting the likes of former Barcelona men Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets can be an option here, while Leonardo Campana continues as the main threat up front.

Inter Miami possible XI: Dos Santos; Yedlin, Aviles, Sailor, Alba; Busquets, Gregore, Sunderland; Gressel, Campana, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Kryvtsov, McVey, Fray, Sailor, Hall, Alba, Allen, Negri, Yedlin, Neville, Boatwright, Bright Midfielders: Busquets, Gregore, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Gomez, Mota, Sunderland, Gressel, Carmichael, Farias, Morales, Taylor, Azcona, Rodriguez, Stefanelli Forwards: Campana, Suarez, Messi, Jean, Robinson, Valencia, Borgelin

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami face each other across all competitions.

Useful links