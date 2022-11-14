Virgil van Dijk admits to ‘strange’ goings on at Liverpool as Reds reach 2022 World Cup break

Virgil van Dijk admits that the 2022-23 campaign has been a “strange” one for Liverpool so far, with the Reds still searching for consistency.

Klopp's side stumbled out of the blocks

Sit sixth in the Premier League table

Attention turning to international action

WHAT HAPPENED? Having opened the season with a Community Shield victory over Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp’s side were expected to mount more serious challenges for major silverware after taking in every possible fixture in 2021-22. They have, however, slipped off the Premier League title pace, with injury struggles doing them few favours, while the World Cup finals in Qatar have proved to be an unwelcome distraction.

WHAT THEY SAID: Dutch defender Van Dijk has said: “I would say the last couple of months has been just strange. Everyone is trying to find consistency, not only us as a team and as a club, but if you look at other teams around it is just difficult. No-one really can put a finger on it.

“Obviously a big part of this is because there is going to be a such a big break coming up and the World Cup and players getting injured, players not fully fit. It was strange, it was difficult for everyone, but I can only speak for us because I'm in the middle of it. But it was good to find a bit of stability in the last couple of games.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have recovered from a slow start to sit sixth in the Premier League table, but they are seven points adrift of the top four and 15 back on leaders Arsenal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds reached the World Cup break with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Anfield and will be back in competitive action in the week leading up to Christmas when facing City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.