No Champions League, no problem! Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool transfer targets should be 'very interested' in Anfield move

Virgil van Dijk insists failure to qualify for the Champions League would not impact Liverpool's ability to attract new players this summer.

Reds set to miss out on top-four finish after Aston Villa draw

Club keen to strengthen in summer window, with midfield a key area

Alexis Mac Allister high on list of targets

WHAT HAPPENED? Saturday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Anfield means the Reds are likely to miss out on a top-four finish, with Newcastle and Manchester United each needing just a point from their final two games to seal Champions League qualification.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked whether he believed that could affect the club's chances of landing their top transfer targets this summer, Van Dijk was bullish, telling reporters: "No. Pre-season will be massive. Everybody knows we've been going through a little bit of a transition and, if I'm a player on the rise and I have options to go to the next step and Liverpool is knocking on my door, then I would be very, very interested. I don't think it's going to change much, but if someone wants to play Champions League no matter what, then that's their ambition."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are keen to make at least three first-team signings this summer, with midfield a particular area of focus. Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister is high on their list of targets, as is Chelsea and England star Mason Mount. Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all leaving on free transfers, while Nat Phillips is likely to be sold.

WHAT NEXT? The Reds complete their Premier League campaign away to Southampton next Sunday (16:30 GMT).