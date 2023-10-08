'It is not only him!' - Virgil van Dijk defends Alexis Mac Allister after dismal mistake hands Brighton a goal in 2-2 draw with Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk defended team-mate Alexis Mac Allister after the Argentine's mistake handed Brighton the lead against Liverpool.

Van Dijk defended Mac Allister

Shared the blame for Brighton's opening goal

Liverpool held to a 2-2 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Alexis Mac Allister failed to judge Virgil van Dijk's pass from the back as Brighton's Simon Adingra pounced on the loose ball and scored past Alisson who was off of his line.

Despite Mac Allister being at fault for his inability to intercept the pass, Reds defender Van Dijk shared the blame as he admitted that he played a risky ball in their own half that led to Brighton's opening goal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Van Dijk said, "Obviously, it is not only him [Mac Allister]. It is me as well. It is a risky ball and we try to play out from the back. These things happen and you get punished. The way we bounced back as a great reaction."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds had come back from behind to take the lead in the first half courtesy of Mohamed Salah's brace but Lewis Dunk's 78th minute strike helped the Seagulls take a point away from the crucial fixture.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? After the international break, Jurgen Klopp's side will take on rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on October 21 in the Premier League.