Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Villarreal will take on Atletico Madrid in the La Liga at Estadio de la Ceramica on Monday. Atletico are fifth in the standings with 55 points, 17 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Villarreal are 17 points behind Atletico in 10th place.

Villarreal have lost just one out of their last 11 games and will be confident of taking points off the team from Madrid. Atletico Madrid have won just two out of their last seven games so they will be under pressure to perform and record consecutive wins in the upcoming fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date:April 1, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm GMT
Venue:Estadio de la Ceramica

The match will be played at Estadio de la Ceramica on Monday, with kick-off at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports and LaLiga TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Villarreal team news

Villarreal will face several challenges on Monday as Denis Suarez, Yeremy Pino, Juan Foyth, Ramon Terrats, and Pepe Reina are all sidelined due to injuries, while Eric Bailly, Raul Albiol, and Alfonso Pedraza are uncertain to feature.

In addition to these absences, Alberto Moreno and Kiko Femenia will be unavailable for selection as they serve suspensions, further complicating matters for the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal predicted XI: Jorgensen; Romero, Mosquera, Mandi, Cuenca; Traore, Comesana, Parejo, Baena; G Moreno, Sorloth.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jorgensen
Defenders:Cuenca, Mosquera, Mandi, Romero, Altimira
Midfielders:Capoue, Coquelin, Comesana, Trigeuros, Baena
Forwards:G. Moreno, Guedes, Sorloth, Morales, Akhomach

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso and Jose Gimenez are doubtful for the upcoming match, and Thomas Lemar continues his recovery from a long-standing Achilles injury.

The visitors also have two players suspended for Monday's clash, with Nahuel Molina and Rodrigo De Paul facing bans after their recent disciplinary actions. However, Antoine Griezmann is expected to be fit and ready to start despite concerns about a recent ankle problem.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Reinildo; Llorente, Koke, Barrios, Saul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Grbic
Defenders:Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Galan, Azpilicueta
Midfielders:Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo
Forwards:Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
13/11/23Atletico Madrid 3 - 1 VillarrealLa Liga
04/06/23Villarreal 2 - 2 Atletico MadridLa Liga
21/08/22Atletico Madrid 0 - 2 VillarrealLa Liga
10/01/22Villarreal 2 - 2 Atletico MadridLa Liga
30/08/21Atletico Madrid 2 - 2 VillarrealLa Liga

Useful links

