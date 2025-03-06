+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
Doosan Arena Plzen
Live on TNT Sports
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Viktoria Plzen and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news. `

Finished atop the Europa League league stage, Lazio will take on Viktoria Plzen in Thursday's first leg of the last-16 at Doosan Arena.

Meanwhile, Plzen overcame a one-goal deficit in the first leg of the knockout round play-offs to beat Ferencvaros 3-1 on aggregate.

The winners over two legs here will face either Bodo/Glimt or Olympiacos in the quarter-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 4Watch here
TNT Sports 8Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League match between Viktoria Plzen and Lazio will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage
Doosan Arena Plzen

The Europa League match between Viktoria Plzen and Lazio will be played at Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, March 6, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio Probable lineups

Viktoria PlzenHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLAZ
16
M. Jedlicka
40
S. Dweh
21
V. Jemelka
3
S. Markovic
24
M. Havel
6
L. Cerv
22
Cadu
31
P. Sulc
23
L. Kalvach
17
R. Durosinmi
11
M. Vydra
94
I. Provedel
29
M. Lazzari
4
Patric
30
N. Tavares
34
M. Gila
8
M. Guendouzi
21
R. Belahyane
18
G. Isaksen
14
T. Noslin
9
P. Rodriguez
19
B. Dia

4-2-3-1

LAZAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Miroslav Koubek

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Baroni

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 37

    C. Kabongo

Injuries and Suspensions

Viktoria Plzen team news

Goalkeeper Martin Jedlicka will be looking to keep another clean sheet. Influential center-back Sampson Dweh is one of three Plzen defenders who are a booking away from suspension.

The pair of Pavel Sulc and Matej Vydra should continue to feature in attack.

Lazio team news

Without Taty Castellanos to fall back on in attack, manager Marco Baroni will rely on either Loum Tchaouna or Tijjani Noslin to lead the line.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Elseid Hysaj will keep Castellanos company in the treatment room, while full-back Adam Marusic could return after coming back from a bruised knee.

Pedro will be raring for a start, while cup goalkeeper Christos Mandas is set to reclaim his place from Ivan Provedel.

Form

PLZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LAZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

