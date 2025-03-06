How to watch today's Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Viktoria Plzen and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news. `

Finished atop the Europa League league stage, Lazio will take on Viktoria Plzen in Thursday's first leg of the last-16 at Doosan Arena.

Meanwhile, Plzen overcame a one-goal deficit in the first leg of the knockout round play-offs to beat Ferencvaros 3-1 on aggregate.

The winners over two legs here will face either Bodo/Glimt or Olympiacos in the quarter-finals.

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League match between Viktoria Plzen and Lazio will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Doosan Arena Plzen

The Europa League match between Viktoria Plzen and Lazio will be played at Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, March 6, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Viktoria Plzen team news

Goalkeeper Martin Jedlicka will be looking to keep another clean sheet. Influential center-back Sampson Dweh is one of three Plzen defenders who are a booking away from suspension.

The pair of Pavel Sulc and Matej Vydra should continue to feature in attack.

Lazio team news

Without Taty Castellanos to fall back on in attack, manager Marco Baroni will rely on either Loum Tchaouna or Tijjani Noslin to lead the line.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Elseid Hysaj will keep Castellanos company in the treatment room, while full-back Adam Marusic could return after coming back from a bruised knee.

Pedro will be raring for a start, while cup goalkeeper Christos Mandas is set to reclaim his place from Ivan Provedel.

