Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal is on! 'Agent' Ethan Nwaneri gets fans excited as Gunners star shares training update

“Agent” Ethan Nwaneri has got Arsenal fans excited, with the teenage wonderkid considered to have offered a nod towards a Viktor Gyokeres transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Gunners remain in the market for a proven No.9, with the acquisition of a prolific goalscorer expected to help push them into Premier League title contention on the back of three successive runners-up finishes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Swedish sensation Gyokeres is a player said to be very much in Mikel Arteta’s sights. The 27-year-old former Brighton and Swansea striker is pushing for a return to the UK after finding the target on 97 occasions through 102 appearances for Sporting.

DID YOU KNOW?

He is supposedly willing to skip pre-season training there in order to force through a summer transfer, with it claimed that a gentleman’s agreement is in place that will allow him to leave for less than the €100 million (£86m/$117m) release clause in his contract.

WHAT ARSENAL FANS SAID

Arsenal are said to be leading the hunt for Gyokeres’ signature, with Nwaneri delivering a potential hint towards a deal being on the cards. That is how Gunners fans are choosing to read an image of the 18-year-old playmaker in a Sporting shirt being posted on social media.

One supporter said: “Nwaneri, I see you bro. Gyokeres to Arsenal is on.” Another added: “Has Nwaneri just covertly announced Gyokeres”. A third went on to say: “Nwaneri wearing a Viktor Gyokeres shirt. Arsenal have completed the deal 100%, that’s where agent Nwaneri has been!”

WHAT NEXT?

Nwaneri, who has seen the odd question asked of his own future at Emirates Stadium this summer, formed part of the England U21 squad that savoured European Championship glory in Slovakia - leaving him brimming with confidence ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.