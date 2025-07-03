VIDEO: Watford legend Troy Deeney joins Adebayo Akinfenwa for episode one of the Beast Mode On Podcast

The former Birmingham City striker opens up on his difficult upbringing, how he coped in prison, the brutal realities of the Premier League and much, much more

In an engaging and emotional first episode of GOAL's brand new Beast Mode On Podcast, Adebayo Akinfenwa sits down with Watford's record Premier League goalscorer Troy Deeney.

The 37-year-old, who retired in 2024 after making over 600 appearances across spells with the likes of Walsall, Birmingham City, Forest Green Rovers and, of course, Watford, gives an open and refreshingly honest insight into his life both on and off the football pitch, discussing the challenges he's overcome to provide for his family and reach the pinnacle of the Premier League.

The Beast Mode On Podcast is available via YouTube and Spotify, with episode one out now.